Father’s Day is just around the corner. If you’re bumbling around unsure of what to get your dad this year, consider our 2020 gift guide that’s filled with options at various prices. It may finally be time to step up dad’s grilling game to one of the best cooking systems out there. Or perhaps, 2020 marks the year dad starts to get in shape. Never the less, our Father’s Day gift guide covers every price point and delivers something that the dad’s in our lives are sure to love. Continue reading for all of our top picks.

For the cook: Traeger or charcoal wins the day

Traeger is hardly new to the Father’s Day gift scene but you may not be familiar with some of the brand’s more recent offerings. Traeger is certainly a high-end brand with a price to match, but the cooking experience is arguably second-to-none for the average consumer.

A more recent addition to the lineup is the Traeger Ranger Grill, which is a compact and countertop option that retails for $399. It’s still based around wood pellets but is both more affordable and portable than the rest of the brand’s lineup. It’s a great pair for avid travelers and tailgaters that also happen to be on your Father’s Day gift list.

Those looking for a more elite experience will want to try the Ironwood line. It sits in the middle of Traeger’s offerings and features a number of upgraded features like Wi-Fi connectivity and “super smoke” modes. This has been my grill of choice recently, and the added functionality is certainly worth a look, particularly if you’re planning on longer cooking sessions.

Going charcoal this year for dad? Stick with the Lodge Outdoor Grill. It features a compact design that can be brought along for camping trips. Lodge is, of course, famous for its cast iron design, so you know the build quality here is top-notch and robust. It’s also less expensive than the Traeger’s featured above, but there’s more work for dad managing the charcoal.

For the athletic-minded: Suspension kits are an easy buy

TRX has been at the forefront of the at-home suspension game in recent years. We’ve long seen suspension training at gyms across the United States, but only recently has it become more a trend at home.

The beauty of suspension kits is that they do not require too much added bulk and can be used in limited space. It’s a great way to bring the gym home, especially during these uncertain times, and still ensure that dad gets a quality workout.

The TRX all-in-one system is easy to recommend with everything dad needs to get started. That includes a 35-page workout book that delivers various exercises, so it’s easy to jump in.

For the avid or aspiring reader: Kindle still rules

With this summer shaping up to be unlike any other, now is a great time to hook dad up with some new reading material. While buying paper books is a great way to support local bookstores, going the digital route is still a solid gift for dad.

Amazon’s latest Kindle arrives with a small footprint, adjustable ambient lighting, and more. You’ll have full access to Amazon’s extensive Kindle library which includes affordable books and freebies alike. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

For the everyday carry: Upgrade dad with this combo

Gerber has one of the coolest everyday carry upgrades out there and it’s a perfect Father’s Day gift. The GDC Money Clip offers a built-in fixed blade knife alongside the cash storage, which makes it an easy buy and simple approach for dad’s everywhere looking to organize this summer. It has great ratings and isn’t that expensive either, making it an easy last-minute gift with Prime shipping.

