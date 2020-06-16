Gerber’s GDC Money Clip with fixed-blade knife now $22.50 at Amazon (Reg. $31)

Amazon is now offering the Gerber GDC Money Clip with fixed-blade knife for $22.48 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly just over $30 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked there since December 2019 and the best we can find. The Gerber GDC Money Clip is “slim and portable” but can carry up to five cards and houses a discreet 1.75-inch fixed-blade knife. Measuring out with a length of about 3.7-inches, the money clip is made of a rust-proof material with a titanium-coated steel body and a “G-10” front plate. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers, this particular model was a top pick in the 9to5Toys Father’s Day Gift Guide as well. More details below.

Now if you’re just looking for simple money clip and the Gerber branding doesn’t mean all that much to you in this case, there are plenty of more affordable options out there. This 4-pack of highly-rated stainless steel money clips sells for $9 Prime shipped. Clearly you won’t also get the knife with this alternative, but you could just as well add this Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Folding Knife for just over $9 Prime shipped to your order and still make away for less than today’s lead deal.

But you’ll want to browse through our roundup of the best multitools out there from just $5 before you make any decisions.

More on the Gerber GDC Money Clip:

Introducing our new Gerber GDC Money Clip accompanied with Fixed Blade Knife making it versatile in nature.

One of the main feature of this Everyday Carry is that it can be easily stored in your pocket and simple to deploy, this tool is seamlessly integrated into any daily task.

gerber multitool is Slim, portable, and holding up to five credit cards in the clip, this tool also contains a discreet 1.75″ fine edge blade

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!