Wash up with Joseph Joseph’s CleanTech Dish Brush, now $7 (Reg. up to $16)

Amazon is now offering the Joseph Joseph CleanTech Dish Brush for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Be sure to clip the $3 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly between $10 and $16 on Amazon, today’s deal is at least 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. This dish cleaning brush features polymer bristles that “drain and dry quickly.” Safe on non-stick cookware and made from 100% recyclable materials, it also ships with an extra brush head, saving you from having to buy a whole new brush when the first head gets burned out. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers. More details below.

The Full Circle Be Good Kitchen Dish Brush is a great alternative at $6 Prime shipped. While not all that much less than today’s lead deal, it carries far better reviews and comes with the nice bamboo handle. But while we are on the topic, the OXO Good Grips Bottle Brush is also worth a look at $6 if you’re in need of a simple way to refresh your water bottles.

We also still have the Joseph Joseph drawer organizer on sale along with a host of kitchenware deals including vacuums, toaster ovens, and much more right here.

More on the Joseph Joseph CleanTech Dish Brush:

Quick drying & easy to rinse clean

Advanced polymer bristles that drain and dry quickly

Comes with a replacement head to extend its life even further.

Safe on non-stick cookware

Made from 100% recyclable materials

