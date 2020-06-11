Tidy up your kitchen with Joseph Joseph drawer organizers from $7

Amazon is offering the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Organizer Tray for $13.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $20, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve seen for this organizer tray in recent memory and is the lowest available. This tray is large enough to hold tongs, spatulas, and silverware all separate so things don’t get messy in your drawer ever again. The separate compartments for silverware are really cool here, as the handles are all held up, making it super easy to grab one when you’re in a hurry. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We also spotted that Amazon is offering the Joseph Joseph Knife Organizer for $6.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $10, this is the best available. Offering room for up to nine knives, this organizer can sport both long and short cutting utensils. They just slide into the slots and are always ready for use. Plus, the slim profile easily fits into just about any drawer in your kitchen. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Something else every kitchen should have is a knife sharpener. This one on Amazon is just $6 Prime shipped, and it allows you to sharpen both fine and coarse blades with ease.

Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Organizer features:

Unique design creates more space in your drawer

Stacked compartments for different cutlery

Large utensil compartment.Wipe clean only

Twin gadget compartments

