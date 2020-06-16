Save $70 on Motorola Android smartphones: G7 Power at $180, more from $130

Amazon offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 Power 32GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 shipped in Marine Blue. Also available at B&H for the same price. Typically selling for $250, today’s offer saves you $70, matches our previous mention, and comes within cents of the all-time low. Motorola’s G7 Power comes equipped with a 6.2-inch bezel-less screen, up to 3-days of battery life, and a water-repellent design with built-in face unlock technology. Around back there’s a 12MP and 8MP dual rear camera system, as well as expandable microSD card storage which completes the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 840 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll find the unlocked Moto G7 Play 32GB Android Smartphone for $129.99. Available at B&H, as well. Down from $200, today’s offer saves you $70 and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. This model features a similar Android experience as the lead deal, but with a 5.7-inch HD display and a single 12MP camera. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 3,000 shoppers.

Complete either of the smartphones by using some of your savings towards Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card at $25. Both devices tout expandable storage, so spending just a portion of your savings will go the extra mile if you have a large photo or music library.

Motorola Moto G7 Power features:

Upgrade your mobile life with this Motorola Moto G7 Power smartphone in marine blue. With 32GB of storage and MicroSD card support, this device has plenty of storage for your data, and the 5000mAh battery provides up to 3 days of life on a full charge. This Motorola Moto G7 Power smartphone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon processor for snappy performance across all tasks.

