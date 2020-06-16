Today only, disinfect your smartphone with PhoneSoap, a UV sanitizer, now $40

- Jun. 16th 2020 3:28 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the PhoneSoap UV Smartphone Sanitizer for $39.99 shipped. Also available via eBay and direct. Normally $50, this saves you 20% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to help avoid getting sick right now, then sanitizing your phone is a great place to start. Seriously, our phones can carry all kinds of germs, considering that you likely touch it often before cleaning your hands. Just set it into PhoneSoap and the built-in UV light will blast away “99.9% of germs.” Ratings are slim here, but PhoneSoap is well-reviewed overall.

Picking up a 100-count of iCloths is a great idea should you already have the disinfecting part down. It’s just $21.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While these won’t necessarily kill most germs on your phone, it’ll make cleaning up messes, sticky, or fingerprints super simple.

Be sure to swing by today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for other great deals. We’ve got Bluetooth speakers, Qi chargers, smart home gear, and more, all in one place for you to view.

PhoneSoap features:

Disinfect your regularly used devices easily with this PhoneSoap Basic sanitizer. The USB Type-A port provides charging capability for electronics and uses UV-C ultraviolet light technology to eliminate germs and bacteria safely in 10 minutes. This PhoneSoap Basic sanitizer features a compact design for portability, and compatibility with different gadgets offers versatility.

