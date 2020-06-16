Smartphone Accessories: EasyAcc Waterproof Speaker $14 (70% off), more

EasyAcc’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Waterproof 10W Bluetooth Speaker for $13.80 Prime shipped when code VXOHF7QS has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $46, today’s offer saves you 70%, marks one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Featuring an IPX7 water-resistant design, EasyAcc’s portable speaker can accompany you poolside this summer, or pretty much anywhere. It can dish out tunes with its 10W of power for up to 10-hours per charge and has built-in RGB lighting for some extra flair. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Create atmosphere with multicolored line lights and speaker lights which can change multiple patterns with your music! Want to boost your party for more? Tap the speaker from any angle for different sound! Enjoy your music in dual 10W stereo realized through unique enhanced bass. No more worry about the sound! The speaker can create clear, rich sound at 90dB fills the room within 1m no matter when indoor or outdoor.

