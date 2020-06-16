RESPAWN’s Fortnite Skull Trooper Gaming Chair has fallen to $117 (Save $45+)

Office Essentials via Rakuten is offering the RESPAWN Fortnite Skull Trooper Gaming Chair for $117 shipped when coupon code OFM10F has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $48 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is among some of the best price drops we have tracked. This Fortnite-inspired chair is here to bring a sleek black and white style to your office. It features a high back, thick padding, and built-in headrest to ensure you’re comfortable and ready to battle for hours at a time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

RESPAWN Fortnite Skull Trooper Chair features:

The Fortnite edition Skull Trooper-inspired gaming chair features accents that allow you to rep your favorite outfit along with the Fortnite logo embossed in the headrest

Padded, pivoting armrests flip up, out of the way, when needed

Gaming chair features a high back with segmented padding and a built-in headrest

The video game chair features robust built-in lumbar support for long hours of video games

