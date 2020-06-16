RESPAWN’s Fortnite Skull Trooper Gaming Chair has fallen to $117 (Save $45+)

Office Essentials via Rakuten is offering the RESPAWN Fortnite Skull Trooper Gaming Chair for $117 shipped when coupon code OFM10F has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $48 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is among some of the best price drops we have tracked. This Fortnite-inspired chair is here to bring a sleek black and white style to your office. It features a high back, thick padding, and built-in headrest to ensure you’re comfortable and ready to battle for hours at a time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
RESPAWN Fortnite Skull Trooper Chair features:
- The Fortnite edition Skull Trooper-inspired gaming chair features accents that allow you to rep your favorite outfit along with the Fortnite logo embossed in the headrest
- Padded, pivoting armrests flip up, out of the way, when needed
- Gaming chair features a high back with segmented padding and a built-in headrest
- The video game chair features robust built-in lumbar support for long hours of video games
