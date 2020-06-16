Save $294 on Dell’s UltraSharp 43-inch USB-C Monitor at $756, more from $170

Dell is currently offering its UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor U4320Q for $755.99 shipped when code STAND4SMALL has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $1,050 like you’ll find at B&H right now, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, beats previous price cuts by $84, and marks a new all-time low. This 43-inch monitor comes equipped with a 4K panel and more than enough screen real estate to please multitaskers. Alongside a built-in USB 3.0 hub, there’s also HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C inputs. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the ASUS 27-inch 1440p Monitor for $269.99. Down from its $350 going rate, it recently dropped to $300 with today’s discount shaving off the extra $30 and matching the all-time low. This display packs a 75Hz refresh rate, 27-inch panel, and rocks DisplayPort as well as HDMI inputs. Over 575 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Be sure to check out Samsung’s new G7 and G9 gaming monitors to see how the brand’s latest and greatest stack up. With 240Hz panels and up to 49-inch models available, these displays look to be ideal upgrades for a gaming-focused setup.

Dell UltraSharp 43 Monitor features:

The Dell UltraSharp 43 U4320Q 42.5″ 16:9 4K IPS Monitor offers users plenty of screen real estate for larger viewing and efficient multitasking. Built with an IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel featuring a 3840 x 2160 4K resolution and support for 1.07 billion colors, it also delivers crisp, clear details and vivid colors.

