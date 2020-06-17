Enjoy incredible sound anywhere with this Urbanears Speaker for $94 (Orig. $200)

- Jun. 17th 2020 4:30 pm ET

While pocket-size speakers can be useful, you need something a little bigger for a truly satisfying sound. With multiple drivers and 20 hours of battery life, the Urbanears Rålis Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker definitely fits the bill. You can get it now in three different colors for $93.50 (Orig. $199.99) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: GIFTFORDAD15.

Combining sophisticated looks and rich sound, the Rålis speaker was made for chilling in the backyard and sharing drinks in the sun. Inside that stylish exterior, two 5W tweeters and one 10W woofer deliver powerful multi-directional sound.

The speaker connects to your phone wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.0, with support for multi-host playback. This means you and your guests can add tracks to the playlist. For older audio sources, the Rålis has a wired AUX port.

You can stream songs for up to 20 hours on a full charge, and the speaker doubles as a power bank for your phone. It also has music controls for skipping to your favorite tunes. In spite of all these features, the Rålis speaker is easy to carry thanks to the built-in handle.

Normally priced at $199.99, the Urbanears Rålis is now only $93.50 with promo code “GIFTFORDAD15” in three colors: Grey, Red, and Blue.

