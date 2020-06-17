Say hi to guests from Google’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell, now $168 (Save $60+)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell for $167.99 shipped when coupon code GG7 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $60+ off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is in line with the best pricing we’ve tracked recently. While there’s no shortage of smart video doorbells out there, Google only makes one, and it’s Nest Hello. This option features a built-in HD camera with night vision, allowing you to see who’s there no matter what time of day it is. It boasts a high-end look that’s bound to level up your home’s entry while also ushering in motion detection capabilities for yet another layer of security. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

It’s easy to underestimate just how small Nest Hello is. Bearing this in mind, there’s a good chance you’ll want an elago Wall Plate to cover up any marks left behind by your previous doorbell. It’s currently marked down to $12 when clipping the on-page coupon.

Since we’re talking Google, now is about as good of a time as any to mention Google Father’s Day sale. There you’ll find discounts on Nest speakers, Chromecast, and more. Pricing starts at $29, ensuring there’s something for every budget.

Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell features:

Interact with visitors at your door by using this Nest Hello video doorbell. Its built-in HD camera with night vision lets you see people from your smartphone, and its HD Talk and Listen feature suppresses background noise for clearer communication. Review the recorded recent activity outside your home via the three-hour snapshot history of this Nest Hello video doorbell.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!