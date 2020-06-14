Google Father’s Day sale discounts Nest speakers, Chromecast, more from $29

Ahead of Father’s Day, a collection of Google smart home speakers, streaming media players, and more are on sale from $29. One standout is on the Google Nest Hub Max bundled with a Nest Mini for $194 shipped when code BGSUMMER5 has been applied during checkout at BuyDig. Typically you’d pay $229 and $49 for both devices, with today’s offer saving you 30% and marking one of the best values to date. Bringing Assistant to a 10-inch display, Nest Hub Max delivers a top of the line experience for controlling your smart home and all the other things Google’s digital assistant is known for. Other noteworthy features include personalized responses thanks to Face Match, and more. Throw in the Nest Mini and you’ll be able to command Assistant elsewhere in your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 565 customers and we “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review. More below.

Other notable Google deals include:

We’re also still tracking a 35% discount on the Google Home Mini, which has dropped to its best price this year at $19. That’s on top of all of this morning’s Alexa speaker and display sale.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Whether you’re across the house or across the country, Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. It’s hands-free, so just say, “Hey Google, call Grandma.” The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

