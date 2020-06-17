GoPro’s HERO7 silver records 4K and is waterproof at $169 (Reg. $200, new low)

Amazon is offering the GoPro HERO7 Silver 4K Action Camera for $169 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally fetching $200 at retailers like Best Buy, this sets an all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. GoPro’s HERO7 Silver packs both 4K30 video recording and 10MP photo capabilities. The HERO7 itself is waterproof, so no housing is required to keep it safe while using it in wet environments. Plus, the built-in touchscreen makes it super simple to navigate the settings of your new camera. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With a bit of your savings, be sure to pick up this 50-in-1 accessory kit. It functions with just about any action camera and works well with all GoPros. It includes a flexible tripod, a plethora of straps, a selfie stick, and much more. At just $28 shipped, this #1 best-seller will easily give you every required accessory for owning a GoPro.

You should also grab this 64GB microSD card at $15 Prime shipped. It’ll handle 4K recording with no problem, making it a great addition to your new GoPro. However, there are several other great deals that can be found on storage in today’s B&H DealZone, so be sure to swing by there to find out how else you can save.

GoPro HERO7 Silver features:

4K30 Video: get stunning 4K video that’s as amazing as the moment itself; you can also shoot time lapse videos to turn longer events into short, shareable moments

Rugged + Waterproof: Share experiences you can’t capture with your phone; HERO7 Silver is tough, tiny, totally waterproof and up for any adventure

Intuitive: Touch screen with a touch screen and simple, streamlined capture modes, it’s easy to jump right in and get great shots; just swipe and tap

Voice Control: Stay in the moment; control your HERO7 Silver hands free with voice commands like “GoPro, take a photo” and “GoPro, start recording

