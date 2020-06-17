Today only, save up to 26% off SanDisk storage, accessories, more

Today only, B&H is offering a selection of discounted SanDisk storage. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the SanDisk 256GB Ultra SDXC Card for $36.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual up to $50 price tag and the best we can find by 20%. Add some fast flash storage to your setup with transfer speeds up to 100MB/s. It’s an ideal companion for capturing full HD video, RAW imagery, and more without having to sacrifice time while moving your content around from one device to another. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Another standout today is SanDisk’s USB Flash Card Reader for $16.93 with the on-page coupon. It regularly sells for upwards of $25 with today’s deal coming within $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low. This nifty flash card reader is capable of transfer speeds up to 170MB/s, which makes it a great pairing with today’s lead deal. The compact design will easily fit in your backpack for on-the-go work, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For a more robust storage option, swing by Sabrent’s NVMe solid-state drive sale currently on-going at Amazon. You’ll find deals from $130 on a handful of lightning-quick SSDs. Dive into the rest of today’s SanDisk storage promotion at B&H for additional markdowns on SD cards and more.

SanDisk Ultra SDXC Cards feature:

256GB Storage Capacity

UHS-I / Class 10 / U1

Max Read Speed: 100 MB/s

Min Write Speed: 10 MB/s

