Macy’s Father’s Day Event takes 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

Macy’s Father’s Day Event takes an extra 30% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, COACH, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Update your bottoms for warm weather with the Tommy Hilfiger Flex Chino Shorts that are currently marked down to $28 and originally were priced at $60. These shorts will become a go-to in your wardrobe and are available in an array of color options. The flex material promotes a comfortable fit and lets you stay mobile too. Plus, they would make a great gift idea for Father’s Day. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tommy Hilfiger Flex Chino Shorts $28 (Orig. $60)
- Ralph Lauren Classic Polo Shirt $49 (Orig. $99)
- Ralph Lauren 10-inch Relaxed Shorts $56 (Orig. $80)
- Lacoste Pique Polo Shirt $63 (Orig. $90)
- Nike Therma Training Pants $39 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Ralph Lauren Ruffeled One-Piece Swimsuit $63 (Orig. $120)
- Free People Adella Lace Dress $62 (Orig. $88)
- Free People Sweetness T-Shirt $32 (Orig. $58)
- COACH Jeri Leather Sandals $70 (Orig. $100)
- Tommy Hilfiger Bennia Sandals $41 (Orig. $59)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Clark’s Father’s Day Event that’s offering 40% off dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, and more.
