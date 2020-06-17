Macy’s Father’s Day Event takes 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

Macy’s Father’s Day Event takes an extra 30% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, COACH, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Update your bottoms for warm weather with the Tommy Hilfiger Flex Chino Shorts that are currently marked down to $28 and originally were priced at $60. These shorts will become a go-to in your wardrobe and are available in an array of color options. The flex material promotes a comfortable fit and lets you stay mobile too. Plus, they would make a great gift idea for Father’s Day. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Clark’s Father’s Day Event that’s offering 40% off dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!