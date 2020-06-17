Macy’s Father’s Day Event takes 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

- Jun. 17th 2020 3:03 pm ET

0

Macy’s Father’s Day Event takes an extra 30% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, COACH, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Update your bottoms for warm weather with the Tommy Hilfiger Flex Chino Shorts that are currently marked down to $28 and originally were priced at $60. These shorts will become a go-to in your wardrobe and are available in an array of color options. The flex material promotes a comfortable fit and lets you stay mobile too. Plus, they would make a great gift idea for Father’s Day. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Clark’s Father’s Day Event that’s offering 40% off dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Macy's

Macy's

About the Author