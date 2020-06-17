Nearly every Apple Watch Series 5 model is $100 off

Amazon is now discounting nearly every Apple Watch Series 5 model by $100. This includes various GPS + Cellular configurations, which has been less likely to be marked down in recent months. Those deals start at $399 or you can grab the GPS-only model from $299. Outside of Nike+ variations, which are not sold at Amazon, you’ll find nearly every style on sale as part of this promotion.

The latest Apple Watch delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the latest price drops on Macs, iPhones, and iPad in the lead up to WWDC. It’s a great time of year to score notable discounts ahead of new hardware being announced.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS + Cellular

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

