SpiderHolster’s SpiderPro Hand Strap drops to all-time low of $25 (Reg. $70)

Adorama is currently offering the SpiderHolster SpiderPro Hand Strap for $24.95 shipped. Normally $70 at Amazon, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. The SpiderPro Hand Strap connects to the bottom of your DSLR or mirrorless camera and allows you to easily hold it while out taking photos. While you may think that holding a camera is a simple task, if you’ve ever almost dropped your high-end DSLR, then you know the fear that comes along with it. Using something like the SpiderPro will ensure that you always have a great grip on the side of your camera, which will help prevent drops in the future. Ratings are slim, but positive here with SyderHolster being well-reviewed overall.

The AmazonBasics Padded Camera Hand Strap is a great way to save some cash. Coming in at just $10 Prime shipped, this is a great way to keep your camera protected while sticking to a budget. The overall build quality is a bit below what SpiderHolster provides, so do keep that in mind.

If you’re looking at picking up a new DSLR, be sure to check out the Canon EOS R5. It has 8K RAW recording, a full-frame sensor, and can even handle 4K 120FPS for slow-motion.

SpiderHolster SpiderPro Hand Strap features:

Compatible with both DSLR and MIRRORLESS cameras.

THREE SNAP CONNECTION: Fast and secure connection to your camera.

ADJUSTABLE: Hand Strap’s proprietary core construction “remembers” and curves to the shape of your hand. Can be easily adjusted to any hand size.

EASY ACCESS: Hand Strap does not interfere with back or top button controls. Easy access to camera’s memory card slots.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!