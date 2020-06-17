Get the stainless steel sparkling, Weiman Cleaner from $3.50 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is now offering 22-ounce bottle of Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish for $3.99 with free shipping for Prime members for in orders over $25. Currently matched at Best Buy. Regularly just under $7, today’s offer is one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked and the best we can find. Perfect for saying goodbye to “surface fingerprints, haze, grease, streaks, and residue build up” on all of your stainless steel gear including refrigerators, sinks, range hoods, the dishwasher, and much more. It uses a pH neutral formula and leaves a “protective barrier” to prevent further smears and smudges. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,400 customers. Head below for even more deals from $3.50.

While you’ll probably end up needing the larger bottle above, Amazon is also offering the Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish Aerosol for $3.49 Prime shipped. Regularly in the $7 range, you’re saving a little bit more by comparison to today’s lead deal, but you won’t get as much cleaner at 17-ounces. Also rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Both of today’s options are among the most affordable we can find on Amazon or elsewhere and are the top two best-selling metal cleaners it offers.

#1 Selling Stainless Steel Brand – The best selling & most trusted stainless steel cleaning product.

Clean & Polish – A pH neutral formula quickly cleans, shines & protects any stainless steel surface.

Convenient – Effectively eliminates surface fingerprints, haze, grease, streaks & residue build up.

Protect Black Stainless Steel – Polish leaves protective barrier that prevents smears dirt & smudges

Use On – Stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, oven, stove, grill, sink, range-hood & trash cans

