Love it or hate it, AirPods have certainly become a fashion statement. That’s for earbuds, but when it comes to headphones, Beats can typically claim the crown there with a slew of stylish options to pick from. That’s an area that’s starting to heat up now thanks to the rollout of the new V-MODA Shield Kit for its studio-focused M-200 headphones. As you would expect, these are interchangeable, allowing owners to shake up their look whenever the mood strikes. Continue reading to learn more.

V-MODA Shield Kit delivers endless customization

The new V-MODA Shield Kit has been unleashed, and it now gives M-200 owners “unrivaled customization options.” The kit adds Atlas Blue, Rust Orange, Moss Green, Laser Red, Titan Gray and Brushed Black base color shields that can be customized with “laser-engraved or color-printed designs.”

Using the configuration, buyers can choose a base color then upload their own logo or image for a style that is truly-unique to them. The company even offers to pair customers with “expert designers to tailor their own logo or design to the shield of their choice.”

This ability comes roughly 7-months after the V-MODA’s M-200 headphones debuted. Since then, these studio-focused cans have been well-reviewed, which should help continue to encourage shoppers to opt for these. High-levels of customization are bound to help too, since spending a tad every so often can breathe new life this investment.

Pricing and availability

Those interested in a V-MODA Shield Kit can place orders beginning today direct from V-MODA. Pricing starts at $40, and the company states that retail partners will also sell kits within “the next few weeks.” Given the custom nature of these kits, ordering direct from V-MODA is likely to provide more options than what you’ll be able to find at locations like Amazon. Only time will tell, but it seems like listings there could end up being pretty basic, negating much of the value offered by the new V-MODA Shield Kit.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having owned one of the first V-MODA headphone releases in the past, I can attest that the style certainly turned some heads. This isn’t too surprising considering that much the competition mirrors the bland appearance found in Sony’s beloved ANC headphones.

With what feels like millions of headphone options to choose from, it’s important for manufacturers to distinguish themselves. V-MODA’s already had done well in this area, but V-MODA Shield Kit arguably propels them further ahead. Now owners have even more of a reason to embrace the V-MODA lineup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!