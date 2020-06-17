Sam’s Club members can save $400 on this WORX Landroid M robotic mower bundle

Sam’s Club is offering its members the WORX Landroid M ¼-acre Cordless Robotic Lawnmower with the Anti-collision System for $848 with free shipping for Plus members. For comparison, purchasing both the mower and the anti-collision system at Amazon separately would cost you right around $1,250, with today’s sale saving you upwards of $400. The Landroid M is designed to mow your lawn in the same way that a robotic vacuum cleans your house. It can run based on a schedule or be manually triggered via the app. Handling up to ¼-acre without breaking a sweat, this is a great way to take control of your yard without actually sweating. The included anti-collision system uses ultrasonic detection to sense and navigate around obstacles, making sure this robotic mower doesn’t bump into anything in your yard. Rated 3.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re not a Sam’s Club member, right now the wholesale giant is running a promotion that gives you its basic membership for $45, with $45 in gift cards delivered to your email after signing up, making it essentially free to join.

With some of your savings, you should pick up the WORX Landroid Garage Protection Kit. This mounts over the charging base that’s included with your Landroid and will keep you from stepping on your new robotic mower when it’s docked. At $130, this is well worth it to keep from breaking your brand-new mower.

WORX Landroid M Robotic Mower features:

The Landroid M cuts lawns up to ¼ acre all by itself. Just set the charging base, lay down the boundary wire, measure your lawn with the app, and let it mow

There are many things you can do from the Landroid app: measure your lawn, check mowing progress, keep software up to date, update your mowing schedule and more

Patented AIA technology allows Landroid to navigate narrow passageways too difficult for ordinary robotic mowers

Have Landroid mow every day, every other day, it can even recommend an auto schedule based on your yard’s size and conditions

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!