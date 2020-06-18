AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite grows six plants indoors for $112 (Save 38%)

Kohl’s is currently offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Garden for $111.99 shipped when code DADSDAY has been applied at checkout. A bonus $20 in Kohl’s Cash is included, as well. Typically fetching $180, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, beats the all-time low there by $37, and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year. Bring the garden indoors with AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite grower. It can cultivate up to six plants at a time thanks to its LED lighting and hydroponic watering system. Plus, this grower includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint to get you started with some essential herbs. Over 750 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Entering with a $90 price tag, the AeroGarden Sprout is a more affordable way to kickstart your indoor garden. This grower can only support three plants at a time, and only incldues Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Regardless of which you decide on, you’ll be able to grow pretty much anything in the AeroGardens. Amazon has a variety of different seed pod kits available to help you out, which are perfect ways to use your savings. The Salsa Garden Seed Pod Kit for $18 is an easy recommendation and comes with red heirloom cherry tomatoes as well as jalapeno peppers.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite features:

The Aero Garden harvest Elite is a simple, beautifully designed garden, versatile enough to fit almost anywhere, But perfect for the best room in the house your kitchen. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, & the harvest Elite will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season.

