Start 3D printing with Anycubic’s resin Photon S at $390 (Save $78)

- Jun. 18th 2020 11:15 am ET

Anycubic’s official Amazon storefront offers its Photon S Resin 3D Printer for $389.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $468, today’s offer is good for a $78 discount, beats our previous mention by $8, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Featuring a 115 x 65 x 165mm print area, Photon S utilizes a 1440p LCD display to cure layers of the UV photosensitive resin. You’ll benefit from a higher-quality print than with typical PLA-centered models and there’s a built-in display for selecting files or tweaking settings. The entire package is encased in a transparent enclosure. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 420 customers. Head below for more.

Those looking for a more affordable way to get in on the 3D printing action is with ELEGOO Mars for $240 at Amazon. This alternative features a smaller print bed, but will save you some extra cash along the way. It also comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 975 customers.

Regardless of which model you end up with, a perfect way to put your savings to work is by picking up some SLA resin at Amazon. Depending on how much you’re looking to pick up, options start under $13 for a 250ml bottle of Monoprice’s well-reviewed resin.

Anycubic Photon S Resin 3D Printer features:

The original Anycubic Photon was a phenomenal success, hitting the mark as an affordable hobbyist resin printer like no other. Excellent print quality and simple user operation made it a go-to for those in need of detailed prints and cost less. Photon slicer brings extraordinary using experience. A 30M stl file will minutes when you use a open-source slicer. While photon Slicer will finish this job within 1-minutes.

