Apple’s 2018 11-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage plummets: $954.50 ($394 off)

- Jun. 18th 2020 12:22 pm ET

$954.50
0

Amazon is offering the previous-generation iPad Pro 11-inch 1TB Wi-Fi for $954.69 shipped. That’s over $394 off official pricing, beats previous Amazon offers by $145, and is easily among the best we’ve tracked overall. While not the latest iPad Pro, many agree that this offering is not much different than the Apple’s newest model. The 2020 unit sets itself apart by adding 6GB of RAM to all models, but this 1TB option was the only 2018 offering that managed to do the same. It also features a powerful A12X Bionic chip which is renowned for delivering MacBook Pro-like benchmarks. Additionally, you’ll find an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with True Tone, wide color support, and more. Apple touts up to 10-hour battery life, a metric we’ve found to be spot-on.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to justify bagging the new Apple Magic Keyboard at $290. I recently ordered one, and I must say, it’s a huge upgrade to type on, especially when compared with my 2018 MacBook Air.

Want to use your new iPad as a dedicated tablet? If so, then perhaps snatching up a clear case is the better approach. This $17 DinoCase offering shouldn’t be overlooked as it features a slim build with shock-absorbing corners.

Interested in the latest iPad Air? Don’t forget about the discounts we found earlier today at Amazon. There you can find up to $99 off select iPad Air models. Oh, and be sure to swing by our Apple guide to discover even more deals.

2018 iPad Pro features:

  • 11-Inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color
  • A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera
  • Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$954.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

About the Author