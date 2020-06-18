Apple’s 2018 11-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage plummets: $954.50 ($394 off)

Amazon is offering the previous-generation iPad Pro 11-inch 1TB Wi-Fi for $954.69 shipped. That’s over $394 off official pricing, beats previous Amazon offers by $145, and is easily among the best we’ve tracked overall. While not the latest iPad Pro, many agree that this offering is not much different than the Apple’s newest model. The 2020 unit sets itself apart by adding 6GB of RAM to all models, but this 1TB option was the only 2018 offering that managed to do the same. It also features a powerful A12X Bionic chip which is renowned for delivering MacBook Pro-like benchmarks. Additionally, you’ll find an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with True Tone, wide color support, and more. Apple touts up to 10-hour battery life, a metric we’ve found to be spot-on.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to justify bagging the new Apple Magic Keyboard at $290. I recently ordered one, and I must say, it’s a huge upgrade to type on, especially when compared with my 2018 MacBook Air.

Want to use your new iPad as a dedicated tablet? If so, then perhaps snatching up a clear case is the better approach. This $17 DinoCase offering shouldn’t be overlooked as it features a slim build with shock-absorbing corners.

Interested in the latest iPad Air? Don’t forget about the discounts we found earlier today at Amazon. There you can find up to $99 off select iPad Air models. Oh, and be sure to swing by our Apple guide to discover even more deals.

2018 iPad Pro features:

11-Inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

