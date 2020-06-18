Select iPad Air models return to Amazon all-time low with up to $99 off

- Jun. 18th 2020 6:58 am ET

0

Amazon is offering Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB in Silver for $549.99 shipped. Price reflected at checkout. As a comparison, that’s a $99 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low for this model. Today’s deal is also in-line with our previous mention as well.

Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle-ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option is available in various colors and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your iPad Air.

Roll over to our Apple guide for additional deals, including price drops on AirPods, MacBook Pro, accessories, and more.

Apple iPad Air features:

  • 10.5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color
  • A12 Bionic chip
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor and Apple Pay
  • 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

