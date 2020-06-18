DSW’s Clearance Event takes up to 70% off Nike, Cole Haan, Steve Madden, more

The DSW Hugest Price Drop Sale offers up to 70% off top brands including Nike, Steve Madden, Cole Haan, Clarks, and more. Prices are as marked. VIP Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick for men is the Cole Haan Grand Tour Chukka Boots. This style is currently on sale for $100, which is $80 off the original rate. These boots can be worn year-round and will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike. They feature a smooth leather exterior that promotes a polished look as well as a cushioned interior for added comfort. Plus, its all black exterior is versatile. Find the rest of our top picks from DSW below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Sperry’s Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles.

