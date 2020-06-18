Add an Alexa/Assistant smart RGB LED strip to your home with prices from $19

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 33-foot Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $29.99 shipped with the code 7XADB7GM at checkout. Normally closer to $45, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering an insane 33-foot length, this RGB LED strip is a must-have for your smart home. It connects to your Wi-Fi and is compatible with both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands. The strip has two 16-foot branches that come off the main hub and let you run the lights in two separate directions. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more deals from $19.

Govee via Amazon is also offering its smaller 16-foot Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code QTVPQODG at checkout. Normally $28, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This strip functions very similarly to today’s lead deal, except it has just a single 16-foot strip coming off of the base instead of two. You’ll be able to use this to easily upgrade your home theater, add under cabinet lighting, and more. Ratings are thin, but positive here, and as you can see above, Govee is well-reviewed overall.

Speaking of Alexa, you should be sure to check out this deal we found earlier today on Amazon’s Echo Show 5 with a bundled Blink Mini camera. It’s just $65, and saves you up to $60 right now, giving you voice control over your new LED strips plus a camera to keep an eye on the house at the same time.

Govee Smart RGB LED Strip features:

Use simple conversation starters to turn on and off, dim or brighten and swap to your favorite color, currently compatible with Echo and Google Home. Decorate your colorful Christmas ambiance with voice control 32.8ft light strips (2x5m).

Take complete control of home lighting with Govee Home App from anywhere. Create room mood light with romance, relaxation or party ambiance with Music and Mic function. [Please close to the control box when connecting WiFi]

With unique designed RGB LED light strip, a variety of colors and brightness can be changed. Premium 5050 LEDs and ultra-long (2x5m) 32.8feet light strip extend multicolor ambiance throughout your entire home.

