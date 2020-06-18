Score the Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini security camera at $65 (Up to $60 off)

Amazon is offering its Echo Show 5 Smart Display and Blink Mini 1080p Security Camera bundled for $64.99 shipped. For comparison, if you paid list price for both devices here, it would cost you $125, though even when you consider the sale prices of both you’re saving $25 with today’s deal. Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is the perfect addition to any smart home. It packs a 5-inch display, Alexa voice services, and has a pretty great speaker for its size. Plus, the Blink Mini can be displayed on the screen, making it super easy to check up on other rooms of your home. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more about the Echo Show 5 in our hands-on review.

If you already own an Echo Show, or any other smart display, be sure to pick up a Wyze Cam. At just $26 shipped on Amazon, it records in 1080p and works with both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands.

You’ll also want to swing by both the Amazon Echo and Blink Father’s Day sales that are going on right now. There are plenty of ways to save on smart speakers or security cameras, and prices start at just $30.

Amazon Echo Show 5 features:

  • Compact 5.5″ smart display with Alexa ready to help
  • Manage calendar, make to-do lists, get weather and traffic updates, cook along to step-by-step recipes with Food Network Kitchen.
  • Watch movies, TV shows, and your daily flash briefing. Listen to songs, radio stations, guided meditations, and audiobooks.
  • Voice control compatible devices or manage them using the display.
  • Voice or video call friends and family with compatible Echo devices, Alexa app, or Skype.
  • Personalize by choosing a favorite clock face or album from Amazon Photos. Create routines and alarms to start and end your day.
  • Control your privacy with the mic/camera off button or the built-in camera shutter.

