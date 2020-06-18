Jos. A. Bank Super Sale offers up to 60% off polos, suits, shoes, more

- Jun. 18th 2020 9:58 am ET

Jos. A. Bank is celebrating Father’s Day with a Super Sale that’s offering up to 60% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Polish your wardrobe with deals on dress shoes, suits, polos, pants, and more. Plus, customers receive free shipping on orders over $50. Be prepared for your next event with the Slim Fit Chalk Stripe Suit that’s currently marked down to $189. For comparison, this suit was originally priced at $249. This style is a classic and will be a go-to for years to come. Plus, it has a tailored fit that is slimming and it has side vents to help keep you comfortable. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Jos. A. Bank.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to check out Macy’s Father’s Day Event that’s offering an extra 30% off top brands.

