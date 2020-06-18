DiscountMags has now kicked off a Last Minute Father’s Day magazine sale. From now through Monday, you can score deep deals on subscriptions to some of the most popular titles including Wired, Men’s and Women’s Health, GQ, Esquire, Popular Science, Golf Digest, Fast Company, Bon Appetit, and many others. Starting from under $5 per year, these are some of the best prices around right now. Head below for all the details.

Last Minute Father’s Day Magazine Sale:

It’s hard to go wrong in this weekend’s Father’s Day Magazine sale as just about everything is at the lowest we can find. One standout here is Men’s Health magazine at $4.95. Regularly up at $20 or more per year, this is the best we can find and a great opportunity to either jump in for the first time or to extend your existing subscription. Currently starting from $15 per year at Amazon, today’s DiscountMags deal is at least $10 below the next best price.

Browse through the rest of the sale right here. There are no auto-renewals, sales tax, or delivery fees at DiscountMags.

Amazon still has some great digital magazine deals live and we have plenty of notable graphic novel deals available via ComiXology. You’ll find up to 75% off Marvel and gaming-book reads from $1 right here. We also have the Fire 7 tablet eBook reader down at $40. And here are the Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies.

More on Men’s Health:

Last Minute Father’s Day Magazine Sale: Men’s Health is the essential read for guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier. Men’s Health is dedicated to providing the tools and practical solutions for success in all aspects of life. A lifestyle magazine dedicated to showing men the practical and positive actions that make their lives better, with articles covering fitness, relationships, nutrition, careers, grooming, travel and health issues.

