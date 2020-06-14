Fire 7 tablet is a solid budget alternative to iPad from $40

Amazon offers its Fire 7 Tablet 16GB for $39.99 shipped. You can grab the upgraded 32GB model at $54.99. That’s up to $15 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Amazon’s Fire 7 lineup offers an affordable take on a portable tablet. It’s a great option for those not willing to spend big on an iPad, but still want access to the web, email, and more. Offers a 7-inch display with up 32GB of storage, along with as much as 7-hours of browsing time. There are also dual 2MP cameras, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

It’s a good idea to invest in a case for some extra protection. Moko has a wide range of styles from $10 to fit just about any preference. Includes a folio design, so you’ll be able to keep things safe and secure. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Don’t miss Amazon’s Alexa Father’s Day sale for additional deals on Echo Speakers and more. Prices start at $17.50 with a wide range of discounts.

Fire 7 tablet features:

Engineered and tested by Amazon, Fire 7 is our best-selling tablet—now 2X the storage, faster quad-core processor, hands-free with Alexa, and 2X as durable as the latest iPad mini. Complete tasks, enjoy movies on the go, browse recipes, or ask Alexa for the weather—making your every day easier. Enjoy millions of movies, TV episodes, games, apps, eBooks, and songs. Stream or download thousands of videos from Prime Video, Netflix, STARZ, and SHOWTIME. Discover over 570,000 apps and games, 475,000 Audible titles, and millions of songs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!