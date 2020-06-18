Thule, Osprey, Timbuk2, and Lenovo bags are up to 40% off and priced from $13

Today we’ve found a variety of Osprey, Timbuk2, Thule, and Lenovo bags up to 40% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Osprey Arcane Duffel Travel Backpack for $81.07 shipped. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. There’s no shame in needing a larger bag for your travels. This offering from Osprey should suit most needs with a main compartment that offers 30-liters of storage. On top of that it also has a padded laptop sleeve that’s ready to accommodate every modern MacBook. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags priced from $13.

More bags on sale:

Believe it or not, we’ve got more. Earlier today we broke down Backcountry’s backpack sale. Our top picks include brands like Mountain Hardwear, Herschel, and more. Prices are cut by 20%, so be sure to have a look there too.

Osprey Arcane Duffel Travel Backpack features:

Clean lines and certified recycled fabric combine to create the Arcane Duffel Pack – the perfect bag for a quick getaway. Featuring both over-the-shoulder and backpack-style carry, along with side and top grab handles. A large U-zip opening provides ample room for weekend necessities, including internal mesh organization and a dedicated sleeve for a laptop. Prevent your belongings from walking away with a self-locking security hook built into the harness and shoulder strap.

