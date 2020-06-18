Backcountry takes 20% off backpacks from Mountain Hardwear, Herschel, more

Backcountry is offering 20% off one full-price item with promo code ADVENTRUE20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Gear up for hiking season with backpacks and duffels from Mountain Hardwear, Gregory, Filson, Herschel, and many more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Mountain Hardwear Camp 4 Backpack that’s currently on sale for $96 and originally was priced at $120. This backpack comes in several color options and is durable for outdoor adventures. It features a 15-inch MacBook sleeve and has several pockets for organization. This would be an awesome backpack for school, work, hiking, or traveling. Find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry’s sale below or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks from Backcountry include:

