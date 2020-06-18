These 1,000-lumen LED bulbs have motion and light sensors built-in at $6/ea.

Wixann (94% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Motion-sensing 12W/100W LED light Bulbs for $11.99 Prime shipped with the code F489GNHK at checkout. Normally $20 for the 2-pack, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. These bulbs only use 12W of power, but provide the same amount of light that a standard 100W offering does. This gives you around 1,000-lumens of brightness per bulb, which will easily brighten up any room. Plus, the built-in motion sensor turns the lights on when it detects movement, and off once things settle down. You’ll also score dusk-to-dawn features that turn the bulbs on at night and off once the sun comes up. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Opt for a 2-pack of Amazon’s Dusk to Dawn LED Bulbs to have your lights turn on at night and off in the morning. Just $11 Prime shipped scores you two of these special bulbs, with each being equivalent to a 60W incandescent.

Want something that’s controlled by Alexa or Assistant? We’ve got both 16- and 32-feet smart RGB LED strips on sale with prices from $19 Prime shipped.

Wixann Motion-sensing LED Bulb features:

Built-in Motion and Dusk to Dawn Sensor is sensitive to human or animal’s movements, and detecting surrounding light. When the two sensors work together, the bulb will activate when movement is detected in dark conditions. (Notice: Please ensure the bulb is not enclosed in a fixture that might block the sensors）

