It’s been a busy week for graphic novel deals at ComiXology, and now we’re heading into the weekend with yet another sale. This time, you’ll be able to save up to 67% on a variety of Marvel’s Immortal Hulk comics starting at under $1. One highlight is on Avengers: No Surrender at $9.99. Down from $25, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 387-page graphic novel assembles three fan-favorite versions of the Avengers to take on Thanos’ Black Order and another mysterious threat. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from the Immortal Hulk sale, and more.

Other highlights from today’s sale:

If the Immortal Hulk deals aren’t quite to your liking, ComiXology has also kicked off a series of Peter David’s Marvel discounts from under $1. There are plenty of different comics starring various Marvel heroes throughout, so be sure to shop all of the deals to find other ways to grow your digital library.

Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which provides access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals.

Avengers: No Surrender synopsis:

When the Earth is stolen, it triggers the end of an era for its Mightiest Heroes! The sky burns while mysterious cosmic objects crash down from above, wreaking havoc across the world! The Avengers are the last line of defense against the forces threatening to tear their planet apart — including Thanos’ Black Order and the new Lethal Legion! So it’s time to assemble like never before!

