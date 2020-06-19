Get lifetime online privacy protection with KeepSolid VPN Unlimited for $32

Using a VPN is essential if you want to avoid local restrictions and protect your privacy. KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is one of the best VPN providers around, with a huge network of torrent-friendly servers and strong encryption. You can currently pick up a lifetime subscription for $31.20 at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: TOYS20.

By routing your traffic via masking servers, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited helps you stay anonymous online. That means you can avoid trackers, beat the hackers, and bypass those annoying “not available in your region” messages.

Named as PC Mag’s Top VPN and Laptop Review Pro’s Best VPN for Laptop, this VPN offers fast connections and uncapped bandwidth. In addition, you have 400 servers in 80 locations around the world to choose from. As a result, you can enjoy content on sites such as US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+, and HBO Now.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is also torrent-friendly, with military-grade encryption and a strict no-logging policy. It works on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android; the apps are rated at 4.5 stars on the App Store and 4.2 stars on Google Play. One account covers up to five devices, and support is available 24/7.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited

