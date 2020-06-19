Display your guitars in style: 2-pack Hercules Wall Hangers for $30 (Reg. $64)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is offering a 2-pack of Hercules PLUS Series Universal AutoGrip Wall Mount Guitar Hangers (GSP38WBK) for $29.98 shipped. Regularly up to $64, like it still fetches at Guitar Center, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. Similar models at Amazon start at $20 each. Featuring a black wood base, these hangers have Hercules’ auto-swivel yoke hanger that automatically rotates to accommodate various-shaped guitars and basses. I have used these Hercules hangers for many years, and have never once had an issue with stability, accommodating many different instrument sizes, or anything else really. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

While today’s 2-pack is clearly a better deal overall, you can score a single Hercules wall hanger for less, like we mentioned above. Amazon has the same hanger with a natural wood base for $20. Either way though these are some of the best options on the market and take up even less space than a typical floor stand.

We still have a great deal running on Epiphone’s gorgeous Les Paul PRO Electric Guitar along with even more models starting from $250 right here.

More on the Hercules Wall Mount Guitar Hangers:

Safe and customized storage doesn’t sacrifice aesthetic. The Hercules Auto-Swivel Yoke Hanger GSP38WB Plus rotates automatically to accommodate different shaped guitars or basses vertically and safely. It features an attractive wood base for home or studio use.

