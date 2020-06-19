Home Depot offers patio furniture and more up to 30% off in today’s sale

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering patio furniture, umbrellas, and more from under $300. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Hampton Bay Outdoor Patio Egg Lounge Chair Swing for $424.15. You’d typically pay $499 here and today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked. Hampton Bay’s popular egg-style lounge chairs are a great way to add a relaxing seat to your outdoor space and even indoors, as well. You’ll receive the patio swing, alongside water-resistant cushions, and everything needed for setup. I have a similar chair on my patio, and I love how small the footprint is, taking up minimal space overall. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout is the Hampton Bay 3-piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Bistro Set for $249. That’s down $80 from the regular going rate and $30 less than our previous mention. You’ll receive two streamlined chairs and a side table with this bundle. A glass top on the table adds another level of flair to this setup. Each chair features a steel-reinforced frame with “all-weather wicker.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make sure to dive into the rest of today’s sale at Home Depot for additional deals on everyday outdoor essentials. You’ll find additional patio sets, alongside various umbrellas, chairs, and more on sale, all with free delivery.

Hampton Bay Patio Egg Lounge Chair features:

Enjoy your outdoor space with the Hampton Bay Egg Wicker Patio Swing made with beautifully hand-woven wicker and durable steel furniture frames. The frame is built to last with due to the electrical coated steel and it resists rust and scratching. Perfect for your porch, patio or sunroom. Included chalk color cushions are water resistant, wicking away moisture when wet. Light assembly required.

