Makeblock’s Codey Rocky Programmable Robot hits new low at $57 (Reg. $100)

Makeblock (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Codey Rocky Programmable Robot for $56.93 shipped with the code LCKQJ8CG at checkout. Normally closer to $100, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This robot is compatible with both iOS and Android to give you the ability to program it via Wi-Fi. There are 10 individual sensors here, including an infrared receiver/transmitter, LED display, light and voice sensors, speakers, and a gyroscope. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Sphero Mini is a great alternative if you’re wanting something of a spherical nature. It’s just $48 shipped at Amazon and offers a unique shape and function. It also connects to iOS and Android for easy programming.

Also, be sure to check out Kano’s Star Wars The Force Coding Kit. It’s just $22 Prime shipped and makes you one with the Force. You’ll build a sensor that detects 3D hand motions here, making it a great buy for the Star Wars fan in your family.

Makeblock Codey Rocky Robot features:

Easy and fun way for kids to learn how to code. Hundreds of emotions act as your loyal sidekick like the pet.

Ready to use out of box, no assembly or batteries required.

Connect to the mBlock App (iOS / Android) to learn how to program Codey Rocky. Programming is as simple as building blocks.

