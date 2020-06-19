Makeblock’s Codey Rocky Programmable Robot hits new low at $57 (Reg. $100)

Makeblock (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Codey Rocky Programmable Robot for $56.93 shipped with the code LCKQJ8CG at checkout. Normally closer to $100, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This robot is compatible with both iOS and Android to give you the ability to program it via Wi-Fi. There are 10 individual sensors here, including an infrared receiver/transmitter, LED display, light and voice sensors, speakers, and a gyroscope. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Sphero Mini is a great alternative if you’re wanting something of a spherical nature. It’s just $48 shipped at Amazon and offers a unique shape and function. It also connects to iOS and Android for easy programming.
Also, be sure to check out Kano’s Star Wars The Force Coding Kit. It’s just $22 Prime shipped and makes you one with the Force. You’ll build a sensor that detects 3D hand motions here, making it a great buy for the Star Wars fan in your family.
Makeblock Codey Rocky Robot features:
- Easy and fun way for kids to learn how to code. Hundreds of emotions act as your loyal sidekick like the pet.
- Ready to use out of box, no assembly or batteries required.
- Connect to the mBlock App (iOS / Android) to learn how to program Codey Rocky. Programming is as simple as building blocks.
