Improve your recordings for $7 with this Deco Gear Mic Pop Screen (Reg. $20)

BuyDig is now offering the Deco Gear Universal Microphone Pop Screen for $6.99 shipped. Regularly $20 at Amazon, where it has never gone for less than $13, today’s deal is as much as 65% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Anyone who visited our microphone isolation feature knows how much a pop screen can improve your recordings, no matter what they might be. This model has everything you need including a large surface area, an adjustable clamp that will affix to just about any stand, and a nice goose neck arm so you can easily get it in place. Rated 3.7/5 stars with more than 50% leaving a 5 star rating. More details below.

Considering the most affordable goose neck pop screens on Amazon start at around $8 or $9, today’s offer is easily one of the best options out there. Unless you absolutely hate the orange colorway here, the Deco Gear deal is a great choice when it comes to price and quality at the moment.

Be sure to browse through our podcasting/recording roundup for more as well as the aforementioned isolation feature on how to improve your home recordings.

And lastly, be sure to check out our hands-on video review of the new Elgato Wave:3 Streaming Mic.

More on the Deco Gear Microphone Pop Screen:

Pop filters are essential to a professional-sounding recording. Deco Gear’s Universal Pop Filter features double layer acoustic filter with adjustable goose neck and mic stand clip for precise positioning to help get the best out of your podcasting, streaming or recording.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!