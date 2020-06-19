Osprey’s UL Stuff Tote falls to $26 (25% off), more from Fossil and Timbuk2

Today we’ve come across some Osprey, Timbuk2, and Fossil bags discounted to as low $26 at Amazon. Our top pick is the Osprey UL Stuff Tote for $25.92 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and neck-and-neck with the best Amazon offers we’ve seen over the last year with the exception of one time back in February when it briefly fell to $12. This bag boasts a volume of 17-liters, making it a well-rounded option for many hauling needs. This specific option features a Shadow Grey colorway that’s looks great and is likely to do a good job hiding accidental stains here and there. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

Today’s discounts come hot on the heels of a large Thule, Osprey, Timbuk2, and Lenovo bag sale we spotted yesterday. Discounts are still live and offer up to 40% off with prices starting at only $13.

Osprey UL Stuff Tote features:

The Osprey UL Stuff Tote makes it easy to organize and pack your gear when travelling so that you can spend more time enjoying your experience. This comprehensive line of curated travel solutions has something for everyone. Need something to carry to the beach when you arrive? Stuff Tote is perfect. Whatever your activity, destination, or style, we have your needs covered in spades.

