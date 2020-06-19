Don’t miss out on PNY’s USB-C micro/SD + Type-A Adapter, now just $7 (60% off)

- Jun. 19th 2020 12:47 pm ET

$7
0

Amazon is offering the PNY USB-C micro/SD + Type-A Adapter for $7 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $11 off the typical rate there and prior to today, $18 was the lowest price we had tracked. This highly-affordable dongle adds SD and microSD card reading to your USB-C equipped device. It doubles as a USB-A adapter too, pushing it into the hub category. To further convey the value of this deal, have a look at Anker’s competing unit which fetches $13 and doesn’t offer USB-A connectivity. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading for more details.

Outside the Anker comparison above, a quick Amazon search shows just how good the featured deal is. Most options are $20+, allowing you to curb spending by a substantial amount.

Speaking of hubs, did you see our coverage of Anker’s first Thunderbolt 3 docks? They feature a premium build and this is reflected by pricing that starts at $200.

If $200 is a bit too salty for your specific setup, swing by our review of AUKEY’s 7-in-1 Hub. Spoiler alert, I liked it. To this day it remains my go-to for any USB-A, micro/SD, and HDMI needs.

PNY USB-C micro/SD + Type-A Adapter features:

PNY Type-C reader & adapter is a small and convenient solution for Type-C computer or smartphone/tablet owners looking for a simple way to quickly and easily transfer files or connect USB peripherals.

