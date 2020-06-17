Popular accessory maker Anker is out with one of its most highly-anticipated products in recent memory. Today, a pair of Thunderbolt 3-equipped docks are hitting the mainstream from Anker, as the brand takes a major step forward with more robust Mac accessories. Previously, the Anker’s offerings have centered around USB-C connectivity at lower price points, but today’s announcement takes things to a whole new level. We have full details on pricing and more down below for all of these new Thunderbolt 3 products.

Anker unveils two new Thunderbolt 3 docks

Coming in at $200 is the new Anker PowerExpand 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock. This model is available for pre-order today and is ready to ship within the week via Amazon. You’ll receive seven ports overall, which include Thunderbolt 3, USB-C and A, plus HDMI, Ethernet, and flashcards.

The lower-end model offers 45W of power, which is enough to handle most accessories but won’t charge the latest MacBook Pros at full speed.

Anker is offering HDMI support here at 4K and 60Hz, which is a key spec, as it gets a bit rough on the eyes down at 30Hz. It also ships in a classic Anker space gray two-tone design.

The Anker PowerExpand 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock is available now from Amazon at $199.99.

Intel partners for Elite model

A more robust offering is also arriving from Anker today in partnership with Intel. The PowerExpand Elite arrives with 13 ports and various upgrades, including extra I/O, Gigabit Ethernet, and more.

The Elite model comes in a sharp silver casing with aluminum buttons and ample forward-facing connectivity. It’s going to be a solution that’s primarily geared towards content creators looking to quickly attach and pair up various accessories.

Anker is also increasing the output here to 85W, which is plenty of power via USB-C for all of the latest MacBooks and iPads from Apple.

However, all of these upgrades come at a cost. The PowerExpand Elite retails today for $299.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Welcome to the big leagues, Anker. We’ve always loved this brand for its aggressive pricing and quality products. Today’s announcement takes things to a whole new level and the partnership with Intel is another big step forward.

I’m most excited about the Elite model. It looks great and that’s a massive amount of I/O, which is very easily accessed. The ability to quickly plug-in and go is going to be the defining feature here that really brings consumers to the table.

