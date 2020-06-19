Steve Madden takes up to 60% off sandals, sneakers, more from $30

The Steve Madden Flash Sale offers up to 60% off select styles with codes SPRING40, SPRING50, or SPRING60 at checkout. Note: Discount code is in red for each item. Update your shoes for summer with great deals on sandals, dress shoes, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $50. For women, the Greece Leather Sandals are a standout from this sale. These trendy sandals are currently on sale for $48 and originally were priced at $80. This style is very versatile to dress up or down and can be paired with jeans, dresses, or shorts alike. Plus, they come in an array of color options and rated 4/5 stars from Steve Madden customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the New Balance Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide.

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Steve Madden

