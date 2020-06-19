ViewSonic, one of the largest display manufacturers around, is introducing two portable monitors into its award-winning lineup. The TD1655 and VG1655 are brand-new additions that are designed to be paired with both laptops and tablets easily. Whether you’re needing to add a secondary screen to your laptop bag for on-the-go work, or just wanting something with a slim profile at home, these monitors are must-haves.

ViewSonic’s TD1655 Portable Display packs USB-C and 10-point multi-touch

ViewSonic’s TD1655 Portable Touch Display is the higher-end of the two screens being announced today. Packing a 3-sided bezel-less design, a 15.6-inch size, 1080p resolution, and coming in at less than 1-inch thick, this monitor has just about everything you could want.

Connections here include two USB-C ports and mini-HDMI for ample connectivity. The USB-C connections provide 2-way charging, giving power to the monitor and then onto your computer to top off your battery through a single cable. The USB-C hookup is also what drives the 10-point capacitive touchscreen, which even works with a stylus for a “natural writing experience.”

If you’re looking for the ultimate on-the-go monitor that only takes up a single USB-C port on your computer for display, touch, and charging, this is it.

ViewSonic’s TD1655 Portable Touch Display will be available in July 2020 at $239.

Ultra-portability arrives with ViewSonic’s VG1655 USB-C monitor

While the TD1655 monitor above packs 10-point touch capabilities, the ViewSonic VG1655 is designed for those on a slightly tighter budget who still want a fantastic portable monitor experience.

Honestly, of the two displays announced today, this would be the one that I pick. Weighing 1.8-pounds and measuring just 0.6-inches thick, the VG1655 offers the same two USB-C connections and mini-HDMI hookups. It’s also the same 15.6-inches and 1080p resolution. However, it includes a built-in kickstand that supports both portrait and landscape orientations and includes a display cover. This keeps your screen nice and safe when packed in your laptop back, ensuring it’s ready to go and scratch-free the next time you need it.

ViewSonic’s VG1655 Portable Monitor will be available in July 2020 for $179.

9to5Toys’ take

I really love that more and more companies are building these ultra-thin screens that can be powered over USB-C, enabling single-cable usage. I’ve got a few myself and love setting up when on-the-go with a monitor on either side of my laptop, effectively giving me a triple-screen setup with just two cables (three if you count the charging cord that passes power through to my MacBook.) Seriously, it’s the ultimate productivity setup while you’re traveling, and the screens take up the same amount of room as your laptop, making them super easy to travel with.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!