Dyson sale cuts up to $309 off refurb Pure Hot + Cool, V8 Animal Vac, more

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Pure Hot + Cool (HP01) for $189.99 shipped. That’s $309 off new condition pricing at Amazon and comes within $30 of the all-time low we have tracked. Not only can this all-in-one heat and cool your space, it also purifies the air, removing allergens from pets, dust, pollen, and more. As with each of Dyson’s newer products, this device has a high-end appearance that will class up any space. Oh, and don’t forget to sign up for a free Rakuten account to bag a bit of rewards cash with your purchase. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty from Dyson. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more notable Dyson discounts.

If a simple fan will do, why not consider Honeywell’s QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan for $70? It’s a more affordable way to boost comfort this summer, but take note that heat and purification technology will be forfeited.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:

The Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifies, heats, and cools you – delivering multifunctionality, without compromise

CAPTURES: The sealed HEPA filter captures 99.97% of allergens as small as 0. 3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores

PROJECTS: Projects purified air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow. Up to 350° of oscillation directs airflow where you need it

