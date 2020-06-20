Zhiyun’s Smooth 4 smartphone gimbal drops to new low at $70 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the Zhiyun Smooth 4 3-axis Smartphone Gimbal for $69.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. While it originally went for closer to $130, the Smooth 4 fetches around $100 at Amazon these days. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. As smartphones are getting better at capturing video, it’s only natural to want to utilize that feature to the fullest. Slipping your device into a gimbal allows you to record footage without the natural shake that walking or even just handholding introduces, which can really take your films up a notch. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Now, if you’re wanting something that’s ultra-compact and can even double as a selfie stick, the Zhiyun SMOOTH-X is the gimbal for you. Announced last month, this $60 stabilizer does quite a few jobs at once, and even fits into your pocket.

If you’re on a tighter budget, picking up this smartphone hand mount is a great option. It can hold your phone, an action camera, and a few accessories, giving you a well-rounded mobile videography experience. At just $20 on Amazon, it’s easy to recommend grabbing this for those who can’t drop $60 or more on a dedicated gimbal.

Zhiyun Smooth 4 Gimbal features:

Zhiyun Smooth 4 handheld smartphone gimbal stabilizer now compatible with Filmic Pro app. It turns your mobile phone into a professional filmmaking camera more easier than before

Focus Pull & Zoom Capability: smoothly zoom in/out the footage and create more diverse images by rotating its unique follow focus handwheel

Time Lapse Expert: Smooth 4 can realize features such as Timelapse, moving time-lapse and Motionlapse, recording lives and displaying the art of time flow

Object Tracking: You can frame the object you want to track on the screen and the stabilizer can do the rest

