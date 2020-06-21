Amazon takes up to 80% off Kindle Charts best-sellers starting at under $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is slashing up to 80% off a selection of its Kindle Charts best-sellers priced from under $1. With reads typically selling for around $10, or even in the $30 range in many cases, today’s collection of titles will all become a permanent addition to your collection. You’ll find everything from mysteries and thrillers to biographies and more, all backed by stellar 4+ star ratings. There’s also a handful of best-sellers, too. Whether you’re in search of a new book to enjoy now that it’s summer or want to dive into a new read with your time indoors, this sale is full of great options. Head below for all of our top picks.

Over two grim nights in Los Angeles, the young followers of Charles Manson murdered seven people, including the actress Sharon Tate, then eight months pregnant. With no mercy and seemingly no motive, the Manson Family followed their leader’s every order — their crimes lit a flame of paranoia across the nation, spelling the end of the sixties. Manson became one of history’s most infamous criminals, his name forever attached to an era when charlatans mixed with prodigies, free love was as possible as brainwashing, and utopia — or dystopia — was just an acid trip away.