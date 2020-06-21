Enjoy WWDC with Apple’s new 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard at $330

Amazon offers the new Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $329.98 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $349. We’ve seen it drop to this price once before it quickly sold out at that discounted rate. The latest creation from Apple delivers a premium typing experience on the 2020 iPad Pro. A beautiful design, beloved keys, and the ability to customize the angle as needed make it a must-have companion to the latest iPad Pro. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Those looking to save further may want to consider this wireless keyboard for $30. There’s still a lot to like here, save for the official Space Gray coloring of the lead deal. It’s a suitable option for any Apple-focused setup.

Apple 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro.

It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection.

With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

Compatibility: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation)

