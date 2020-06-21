Keep your kids learning this summer with Skillmatics educational games from $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a collection of Skillmatics educational games with prices starting at $9. Shipping is free for Prime miners, as well as on orders over $25. Summer is here and that means another few months of having to keep the little ones occupied. This collection of educational games from Skillmatics offers quite a few ways to have some fun while also throwing some learning into the mix. So if you’re looking to make game night a little more educational, be sure to shop all of the discounts right here. Just about everything is well-reviewed, with solid 4+ star ratings for the most part. Head below for our top picks and additional details.

Top picks include:

Skillmatics Space Explorers features:

Space is an incredible and mysterious topic, which has always fascinated young minds. Skillmatics Space Explorers will allow your child to learn all about the wonders of space while ensuring they have a lot of fun along the way! With innovative activities ranging from learning about gravity to designing your own space ship, your young ones are going to enjoy hours and hours of fun learning!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!