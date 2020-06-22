If you’re wanting to pick up an action camera to use on summer vacations or just around the house when you head to the pool, there are two obvious choices: GoPro and DJI. Well, AKASO is actually one of the bigger brands for those looking for a budget-focused alternative on Amazon, and the highly-rated company is introducing its latest action camera, the Brave 7 LE. This 4K action camera is IPX7 waterproof out of the box up to 1-meter, and even includes a bonus case that protects it up to 30-meters. But, that’s not all, so keep reading to find out why AKASO’s Brave 7 LE Action Camera should be your next purchase.

AKASO Brave 7 LE takes on the DJI Osmo Action Camera

AKASO normally focuses on making an action camera that rivals GoPro in terms of design and features, but this time around, the company is taking aim at DJI’s Osmo Action Camera. Sporting a dual-screen design, the Brave 7 LE is IPX7 waterproof right out of the box, no case required. This is good for up to 1-meter (which is only around 3-feet), while the included case allows you to dive as deep as 30-meters (or 98-feet). Some cases even protect the camera for up to 40-meters (131-feet) for even deeper dives, depending on what you need.

The dual display really hits it out of the park here. The front-facing screen is full-color and even has your battery information, recording time, and more on it so you know exactly what’s going on. Flip it around and the rear screen allows you to change up settings like recording formats, scenes, and more.

Capture 4K30 and enjoy 6-axis stabilization with AKASO’s Brave 7 LE action camera

AKASO pulled no punches when taking aim at the DJI Osmo Action Cam or GoPro HERO8. Offering 4K30 recording, 20MP still photos, and 6-axis image stabilization, this camera is designed to do it all. Built-in Wi-Fi makes it simple to share your photo or video from the camera to a smartphone, and the HDMI port makes it easy to display things on a big screen after a long day at the beach.

The included remote control makes it easy to go hands-free, as well, which is something that the bigger companies charge extra for. AKASO also goes the extra mile to include two batteries, instead of just one, which is another luxury that both GoPro and DJI will charge additionally for.

Pricing and availability

The AKASO Brave 7 LE Action Camera is available now direct from AKASO for $139.99. We’re expecting the new action camera to hit Amazon sometime soon, where the company’s other cameras dominate three of the top four best-seller slots, only losing out to GoPro’s HERO7 Black.

